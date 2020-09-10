Manchester United Transfer Talk: Smalling, Upamecano, Heath

We still have nine days to go until Manchester United commence their 20/21 season, kicking it off against Crystal Palace. However, today does bring some MUFC transfer news items to cover.
Also, if you haven’t checked out our MUFC season preview, go to this link. Let’s start with with an update on who is/was thought to be the next major transfer target- RB Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano. In addition to United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have all been linked to the 21-year-old.
However, he’s not going anywhere, at least not this summer. Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann says the Frenchman will stay put this transfer window, but he also admits that the club won’t be able to hold on to him for too much longer.
“He will be here for the season. I’m sure about that,” Nagelsmann told ESPN.
“As for the future, I’m not sure as he is very talented.
“Lots of clubs will want to buy – perhaps next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay.”
For more, go here. Turning to another central defender, one that looks to be leaving the club for good now, maybe we’ll finally have closure on the very protracted Chris Smalling transfer saga.
He went on loan with AS Roma, and definitely thrived. Upon expiration of his loan deal he’s since returned to United where there really is no place for him.
He wants to head back to Roma and according to popular and credible transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, the English international has agreed to personal terms. According to the Sky Sports Italy reporter, the transfer is entering the final stages of negotiation and should be completed soon.
It does not appear that the two sides have settled on a transfer fee however.
And finally, we switch it up and cover a transfer news item on the women’s side.
Tobin Heath, 32, leaves the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League to join the Manchester United women. Announced today, the USWNT winger has an extremely decorated resume. She’s won two Olympic Gold Medals and two World Cups during her 168 caps.
Heath was also on the short list for the women’s Ballon d’Or.
Tobin Heath said in a statement:
Manchester United is an exceptional club and I’m thrilled to be joining them. I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter.
