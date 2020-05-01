Manchester United Transfer Talk: Smalling, Jimenez, Havertz

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action on June 8, and play matches behind closed doors in neutral venues.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. The next meeting, on May 8, will be extremely critical, and we’ll know more then.
In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
For today’s MUFC news and notes column go to this link. We start today with the latest on central defender Chris Smalling, currently on loan at AS Roma. The vegan centre back has impressed during his time in the eternal city thus far, and it’s looking like this is a good fit for both parties.
Roma manager Paulo Fonseca wants the English international to stay beyond the expiration of his deal (the end of this season) and according to ESPN, the club is confident a deal will be done. With Arsenal also reported to be keen, this is a transfer narrative we have covered quite a bit this spring.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, thought to be a fall back option if top target Jadon Sancho isn’t acquired, actually wants to stay put in the Bundesliga. That’s according to the Daily Express, who report his current club slapping a £83 million price tag on him.
With a valuation like that, it’s clear they really want him to stay put as well.
Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez has been linked with a whole host of clubs this spring, including United and Chelsea. The Mexican international has admitted that there are two clubs, if they came calling, he’d have to take them up on the offer.
They’re the two clubs that comprise the El Clasico rivalry.
“I find out [about the links with other clubs] through social media,” Jimenez said. “They have already put me at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and every day comes out a new team that want [to sign] me.”
“I have to be calm. If they are talking about me it is because I am doing things well; I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea [of staying in the Premier League].”
“If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go. But if I stay here I am fighting to qualify for the Champions League, for important things.”
