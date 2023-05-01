Yet another plot twist in the Manchester United takeover saga. As reported on Saturday, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken the lead in the bidding war. In a bid made on behalf of the corporation that he controls, Ineos, Ratcliffe would gain a majority stake in Manchester United Football Club, but the Glazers wouldn’t be going anywhere.

The Glazer family would be staying on, with a minority interest in the club. According to a report in the Daily Record, an agreement is close to being reached, and it would be a so-called “best of both worlds” arrangement.

But Monday brought a new wrinkle- according to The Telegraph, the Sir Jim Ratcliffe bid includes a mandate that he take immediate control of the club’s transfer policy, from the moment this hypothetical deal is struck. This is widely regarded to be a potential stumbling block.

This potential situation, should is manifest, seems to be drawing a lot of criticism, and from all corners. But honestly, it is Ratcliffe’s money, so he can spend it any way that he wants to. And the Glazers need to be realistic, and realize that if Ratcliffe buys a majority share of the club, he deserves to have control over transfer policy.

This would be a great development for the club- neither the Glazers, nor any of the corporate yes men that they install, having any authority over roster build. The Glazers can’t oversee a roster build and rebuild, and that is obvious to anyone who is paying attention. They need to look in the mirror and acknowledge that. Another thing the Glazers need to realize is that they are overvaluing the club.

I have no idea why that is- greed, obliviousness, immaturity, being severely out of touch, who knows? Any good or service, from a piece of fruit at the supermarket to a grand, prestigious football club, is only actually worth whatever someone is willing to pay for it.

And MUFC supporters have to come to grips with the fact that the Glazers are staying. I agree with the fan base in wanting the Glazers out, and anyone who cares about the club would say the same. But it is time to face the facts. Sheikh Jassim is the only willing suitor for a full takeover, but he won’t get ripped off. He’s a smart guy, and he won’t egregiously overbid in order to get 100% control.

More importantly, and sadly, the Glazers just aren’t interested in a full sale.

They probably never were.

Yes, I agree with the fans that Sheik Jassim would be the best owner for the club, a lot better than Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but unfortunately, real life is not an ideal situation right now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

