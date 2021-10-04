Sir Alex Ferguson Suggests Solskjaer Should Have Started Ronaldo

While Sir Alex Ferguson is no longer in charge at Manchester United, his opinion still carries a lot of sway. Since he retired, the club has, obviously, not been the same. Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved the club, in some regards, but he still seems clearly out of his depth in his current role as gaffer.
His decision to bench a few of his main stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 1-1 draw to Everton this past Saturday, is mind-boggling. Ferguson feels CR7 should have started that league fixture, one that was staged right before start of international break.
Sir Alex Ferguson suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have started Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton
In the video above, posted by the Daily Mirror, he says in conversation with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:
“You should always start with your best players.”
This response is in reference to Ronaldo, and it makes one wonder- if the greatest manager of all-time is saying this, then maybe we should follow advice? Sounds crazy, right? I mean, what a revolutionary concept!
But seriously, OGS is definitely a United man, who knows the culture well, and he helped restore some of what was missing under the club under Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.
However, the calls for his sacking, within the United fan base, are fully justified, as it’s clear he doesn’t do tactics and formations well enough to win trophies at Old Trafford. He may have played under Sir Alex, but he is obviously no Sir Alex.
