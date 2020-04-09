Man United News: Sir Alex, Old Trafford, Mata, Maguire

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all of world football down for the foreseeable future. The Premier League announced suspension of play until April 30, and at that point they will re-evaluate again. That said, there are still plenty of interesting Manchester United related news and notes to go over.
Let’s take a look at some of the news items trending in cyberspace right now during these very strange days and extremely uncertain times. (For today’s MUFC transfer rumors round-up, go here)
Club Patriarch Sir Alex Ferguson, whose statue adorns one of the stadium’s main entrances, praised the efforts of the nation’s healthcare workers in their battle against COVID-19.
And United themselves have gotten further involved in the fight against the pandemic by making Old Trafford available as a possible blood donation center for the National Health Service. It’s currently on the list of facilities available in reserve
They’ve also sent more than 3,500 gifts to NHS and made more than 16 vehicles available for courier operations.
“I’m delighted we are now recognising the importance of our NHS — as I experienced two years ago after they saved my life — the response to this pandemic has been magnificent and has made me proud of the way the club and the British people have rallied round to help,” said Ferguson.
“Well Done.”
And the players have gotten involved too, including midfielder Juan Mata. The Spaniard’s Common Goal initiative sees footballers donate 1% of wages to football-based charities. Numerous high profile footballers, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, from all across the world, have signed up for an organization that reaches 90 countries worldwide.
Now Common Goal has added an initiative to fight pandemic, and The Independent has more over at this link.
Mata, throughout his career, has always been known as one of the sport’s overall good guys.
And last but certainly not least, captain Harry Maguire has co-ordinated the United player response to the #PlayersTogether, an initiative that brings Premier League footballers together across club lines in the fight against COVID-19.
“On behalf of all the players, our thoughts are with all those that have been affected by this terrible virus,” the English international and central defender said.
“It has been heart warming to see the nation come together to show their appreciation to the NHS and other critical workers.”
#PlayersTogether pic.twitter.com/kXd9x0tD2W
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 8, 2020
“By working together we will get through this and let’s hope we are stronger for it.”
The full message is posted in the tweet above. Kudos all around to all these MUFC figures. They are stepping up and making this their finest hour.
