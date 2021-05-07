New Sir Alex Ferguson Film Premiering on UCL Final Day

Thursday saw Manchester United qualify for a European final as they finished off AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semifinals. Yes, they lost 3-2, but with the 6-2 advantage from the first leg, they went through 8-5 on aggregate. Had Arsenal actually been able to take care of business, we would have ended up with two all-England European finals.
It would have been an all European Super League final four too! In other Manchester United news today, a new documentary, about club patriarch Sir Alex Ferguson, was announced.
“Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In” will exclusively premiere in the U.S. on the Paramount+ streaming service on May 29.
So circle that date as Fergie Time. Here’s the trailer above:
The film was directed by his son, Jason Ferguson, and according to the promotional blurb sent out by CBS Sports Network the film, “uncovers the most precious memories of Ferguson’s life and career, which he came so close to losing after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2018.
“The movie examines Ferguson’s rags to riches upbringing in Scotland, the difficult sacrifices he made raising his young family, the unwavering love and respect of his wife, the mentorship he gave his youngsters, and his soccer triumph and failure.”
Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona are among the club legends that appear in the film. As you can see from the trailer, the collection of footage in the film includes the finest moment in the playing career of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer.
“Never Give In” was produced by BAFTA-winner Andrew Macdonald (“Trainspotting”), Oscar-winner John Battsek (“One Day In September”) and BAFTA-nominee Allon Reich (“The Last King Of Scotland”).
