Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said it best about Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United: “If we win, it will be huge for us and if they win it is huge for them.”
While Manchester City hosting West Ham (first versus fourth) is a slightly bigger game in terms of the standings, this is the headliner match-up, from a brand name standpoint. While both United and Chelsea are out of the title race, there are both part of a really fierce battle to secure a position in the top four.
Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 BST Sunday Feb 28, Stamford Bridge
Odds: United (+230) Chelsea FC win (+125) Draw (+220)
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United
TV: NBCSN
Key Stat: United have only suffered one loss in their last 19 league games
Team News for Both Sides
Chelsea have just one significant injury issue, with central defender Thiago Silva continues to build his way back to full fitness after he suffered a muscular injury versus Tottenham earlier this month. No timeline is set for his return; ditto for United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been ruled out for March.
Meanwhile United manager Solskjaer is hoping to have striker Edinson Cavani back fit enough to feature and midfielder Donny van de Beek for a place on the bench, but it will be a late fitness test for both.
Additionally, midfielder Scott McTominay is struggling to get match fit in time as well, and Phil Jones, yes he’s still on the team, is ruled out of this one.
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Chelsea FC 1
Chelsea are in really fine form right now, but knowing just how stellar the Red Devils have been on the road this season, I really think they “got this.”
