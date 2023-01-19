Man United Transfer Talk: Harry Maguire, Shola Shoretire

The Manchester United win streak came to an end yesterday, and it did so in very heart-breaking fashion, but hey, at least it wasn’t a loss. Sure, it is two points dropped at the death in extra time, but we must move on quickly, as a huge clash with major league title implications looms in a couple days.

In the meantime, before we get to the Arsenal preview material, we have some transfer talk to do, so let’s jump right in on that.

Someone actually wants Slab Head? Yes, yes they do.

Very embattled and excessively criticized center back Harry Maguire, the man Manchester United made the most expensive defender of all time, is wanted by West Ham. That is according to a report in ESPN FC, who claim the Hammers “face an uphill task to land the defender in January.”

Still the 29-year-old, who just had a solid World Cup with England, would fit in well in East London.

David Moyes badly needs to beef up the back line, especially in the center. Additionally, Maguire is surplus to needs (a wonderful, polite euphemism for being a guy at the end of the bench) at United, where he has only started two league games this season.

We now move on from Maguire to Shoretire, and you know this is all legit because it rhymes!

?? We are delighted to announce the signing of Shola Shoretire on loan from @ManUtd until the end of the season. ? Welcome to the club, @SholaShoretire! ???#BWFC ?? — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) January 19, 2023

Shola Shoretire, a very talented and extremely promising teenage academy product, is going on loan to Bolton Wanderers, in the EFL League One (the third tier of the FA), for the rest of the season.

“Coming here at 18 I’m transitioning into the men’s game, which is exactly what I needed. Hopefully I will have a good loan here and it will put me in a good place,” he stated.

? OFFICIAL: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/bYn0rNI5zV — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 19, 2023

“For me the club belongs in the Premier League and hopefully next season the Championship. They’re in a very good position right now to go for promotion.”

What a great opportunity for the young English international and attacking player. Shoretire will now get the chance to have regular first team football for the rest of the term.

We’ll be back to preview the Arsenal match shortly.

