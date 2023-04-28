The Sports Bank

Sheikh Jassim to Bid Over £5B for Manchester United

The concept of the Glazer family not selling off Manchester United football club in full is not dead yet. While it doesn’t look likely that the Glazers will leave, there is still a chance that they will be replaced as primary owners. It’s up to Sheikh Jassim and his group.

The Qatari banker has long been considered the front-runner, ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and he’s still moving forward with another improved bid.

That is a tweet from a CBS Sports Golazo reporter, and indicates just how serious the Qatari led group truly is on acquiring United. Sheikh Jassim is reportedly feeling confident about his bid, and his offering remains the most likely bid to succeed, should a full sale actually take place.

And according to the Daily Mail, the next bid will break the £5 billion barrier, and thus surpass the world record for a sports franchise that was agreed upon of £4.77bn for the Washington Commanders.

However, the bid won’t get as high as £6bn, and that may be what the Glazers are holding out for. According to The Guardian, Sheikh Jassim will fall short of the Glazers’ valuation. But again we’ll see.

The MUFC Takeover narrative has seen so many plot twists and turns already. 

Expect at least couple more before all is said and done.

