Man United News: Sheikh Jassim, Beckham, Maguire, Rooney

It has been close to a year since the Glazers first put Manchester United up on the trading block. Although any potential sale of the club has been dead in the water in months, there is still some noise that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani could yet take over the club. And if so, David Beckham would return, in a new post.

All that and a couple of news items on another club legend, Wayne Rooney, as well as one of the all-time worst flops, Harry Maguire, in today’s MUFC News and Notes.

Given all that’s been reported about the Glazers and their so-called “nearing the end of the Manchester United takeover saga” we are still very skeptical of any reports, at this time.

Sheikh Jassim has been declared “the winner of the bidding war” so many times previously, and obviously nothing was done. We’ve seen it reported, oh so many times that a deal had been struck, with the group led by the Qatari investment banker set to come in.

All false dawns, so maybe the only reason this narrative is getting traction again is simply because it’s international break and there is little to talk about. Anyway, Beckham, now co-owner of Inter Miami (who famously signed Messi this summer but have found themselves eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs already anyway) would reportedly come back to United in an Ambassador role, if Sheikh Jassim does actually purchase the club.

We’ll wait and see, but this makes sense, given all the propaganda spots and sports washing infomercials that Becks has done for the nation of Qatar over the years.

In another Beckham development, the timeless superstar apparently helped Harry Maguire cope with all the criticism, abuse and overall negativity. Maguire called the phone call from Beckham “touching” and classy.” Side note: Maguire claims the rumored West Ham transfer move was never actually agreed.

And finally, as we reported yesterday, Wayne Rooney will be the next manager at Birmingham City. The club confirmed it today.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

