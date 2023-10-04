Sheffield United vs Manchester United preview, team news, tickets & prediction

Manchester United travel to Sheffield in search of a win that addresses their poor form on the return to club action.

It is a clash of the Uniteds when Sheffield’s finest host the most successful club in the history of the Premier League. Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the league and still searching for their first win back in the top flight, what better way than to get a massive win in front of their home supporters?

The Blades will expectedly make this a fierce encounter regardless of their dwindling hopes this season and they have some pride left in the tank after gaining automatic promotion from the EFL Championship in 2022/23. Having lost only four home games last term, Sheffield will be desperate to not equal that tally against Manchester United.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team have had so much misfortune in games which have so far cost them precious points. Crystal Palace got the better of them by a lone goal on opening day but the defeat at Nottingham Forest courtesy of a late Chris Wood goal has now characterized their campaign so far.

Sheffield then conceded last to lose a total of eight points in their next three games against Manchester City, Everton and Tottenham. The pair of 2-1 defeats to City and Spurs would have particularly hurt after seeing their good work undone by very late goals in both games.

Any hopes of the South Yorkshire side turning around their malaise in September only turned into anguish as they were walloped a record 8-0 by Newcastle at Bramall Lane. Fans were understandably perplexed at the manner of the defeat but their mood wasn’t improved after Sheffield came up empty-handed in another loss at West Ham.

They will visit Fulham before the October international break but retribution will be at the back of Sheffield minds ahead of their next home game. They are yet to score in their last two matches and will want to banish the memories of the Newcastle embarrassment.

SUFC will now be looking to punish any tired legs amongst the Man Utd players who feature for their national teams. They lost three of their last five meetings with the Red Devils but will be encouraged by the 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in their most recent encounter in January 2021.

Sheffield’s aim is to survive in this league for at least another season and they will be giving it their all to mark a turning point against the visitors.

Meanwhile, it has been a topsy-turvy league campaign for the Mancunians so far in 2023/24 as they find themselves in 10th place with nine points and bottom of their UEFA Champions League group.

After a return to familiar standards as well as a first trophy win for the club in six years, Erik ten Hag is finding it a lot more difficult in his second season in charge.

Manchester United were lucky to beat Wolves 1-0 in their opening game but were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in their first away game. Although Nottingham Forest were unfortunate to lose a two-goal lead, have a man sent off and still lose at Old Trafford, United got the other end of luck when visiting Arsenal and leaving with a 3-1 defeat.

Things didn’t get better after the September international window as Brighton also left Manchester with three points. A 1-0 win at Burnley in their next league game offered some reprieve but it proved a false dawn when Joachim Andersen’s brilliant goal beat United despite thrashing the same opponents 3-0 in their midweek cup tie.

Ten Hag’s men will be desperate for a win at home to Brentford before visiting the out-of-sorts Sheffield for what they hope will set the tone for an important run of futures. United have lost an unprecedented four out of their first seven games of a new campaign and will be hopeful of some good news on the injury front before they face the Blades.

Indeed, the Red Devils will be confident of punishing a side that has only scored five times but conceded 19 so far this season.

Match tickets

This game is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at Bramall Lane and it kicks off at 8 PM UK time. Sheffield United vs Manchester United tickets are on sale via each club’s website but it is likely to be a sell-out considering these are the kind of big opponents Sheffield longed to play against during their two-year absence from the top flight.

The Blades’ 32,050-capacity home ground is expected to have an exciting atmosphere regardless of their club’s fortunes. Given the occasion, getting Manchester United tickets may be very difficult for travelling fans who do not have a season ticket.

Hence, supporters will have to go through ticket resale sites.

Team news

Sheffield’s Rhian Brewster finally returned from a long-term hamstring issue with a cameo against West Ham, but Rhys Norrington-Davies is still out for almost a year. Ben Osborn and Max Lowe are also long-term absentees while there is no timescale on the returns of Daniel Jebbison and John Fleck.

George Baldock has been out for a few weeks with question marks over whether he can feature against Man Utd.

The away side currently have a revolving door at the treatment room with Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane recently returning to action but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined the trio of left-backs Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines. Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez are other names on the injured list.

Jadon Sancho remains suspended by the club but Antony has returned to the fold after the investigation of domestic violence alleged against him failed to charge him with any crime.

Line-ups

Jayden Bogle should continue his role at right wing-back due to the absence of Baldock and he will hope to make headway for his team in an area where Man Utd have no senior full-back. Luke Thomas would look to keep his spot on the opposite flank having broken into Heckingbottom’s team since signing from Leicester City.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Thomas; McBurnie, Archer

Marcus Rashford has maintained a strong connection with Rasmus Hojlund in the United attack having assisted two of the Dane’s three goals for the club so far. The duo will look to keep it up as other areas of the team are decimated by injuries or a lack of form.

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Prediction

United have been poor but Sheffield have been worse this season. While Heckingbottom’s side certainly have enough to upset United, the visitors have a golden opportunity to boost morale against the league’s bottom side.

Superior quality should make the difference on the night.

Sheffield Utd 1-2 Man Utd

Related Posts via Categories