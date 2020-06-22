Man United vs Sheffield Team News: Lindelof, Jones, O’Connell, Egan

It’s a battle for fifth place (sort of as Wolverhampton Wanderers are in sixth place, sandwiched between these two sides) when Manchester United host Sheffield United on Wednesday night. Fifth place is much more important this season, as it could punch a ticket to the UEFA Champions League next season.
It all hinges on Manchester City’s pending appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Let’s take a look at this match, which is more a crunch clash than you might think upon initial inspection. The visiting Blades will enter this match licking their wounds, having just suffered an ugly 3-0 to Newcastle United over the weekend.
Team News for both sides
Chris Wilder’s side will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is ineligible to face his parent club. John Egan is also out, as he’s suspended, having been sent off in the loss to the Magpies. Central defender Jack O’Connell is a severe doubt with a knee injury.
Switching sides, center back Victor Lindelof is a doubt, having suffered a knock and gotten subbed off during Friday night’s draw at Tottenham Hotspur. Defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe both missed out in north London, having suffered knocks during training last week.
However, both could be fit to go here.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 6pm, Wednesday June 24, Old Trafford, Manchester
Form Guide: Sheffield LDWWD United DWWWD
Referee: Anthony Taylor
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Sheffield 44 points, 7th United 46 points, 5th
Prediction: United 2, Sheffield 0
United are still undefeated, 12 matches and counting, since Bruno Fernandes moved over late in the January transfer window. The last defeat suffered came to Burnley FC back in January. However, they need to start turning more draws into wins if they are to catch and surpass Chelsea.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind