Man United Team News vs Arsenal: Rangnick, Cavani, Shaw, Maguire

Although Ralf Rangnick is already in Manchester, and he toured United’s home ground today, he won’t be able to take charge for the first time tomorrow night when the Red Devils face Arsenal. He is still waiting for his work visa to be officially approved.
That means Michael Carrick will have at least one more game in charge, when these two traditional big six rivals meet in midweek. Let’s look at the rest of the MUFC team news now.
Arsenal at Manchester United FYIs
Thu Dec 2, 8:15 GMT, Old Trafford
Team News: Arsenal United
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal United
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 5th, 23pts WLWWW United 8th, 18pts DLLWL
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 26% United 48%
Ask any United fan, and they’ll tell you Luke Shaw is the greatest left back in the world. However, he is a strong injury doubt for this one, so don’t expect to see him tomorrow night.
Edinson Cavani, also still recovering from injury, has a better chance of maybe featuring in this one.
Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remain out as long term injury absentees while Harry Maguire is suspended. So Carrick will have some selection issues to sort out here.
Manchester United 1, Arsenal FC 1
Rangnick will still have his imprint on this match, and that factor makes this one a little difficult to predict. We’re going score draw with our prognostication.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
