Man United News: Shaw, McTominay, Player Grades, All-Time List

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action on June 8, and play matches behind closed doors in neutral venues.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. The next meeting, on May 8, will be extremely critical, and we’ll know more then.
However, we’ll take a break from transfer talk for a bit, and instead dive into two listicle type articles. We begin with ESPN FC, which ranked the United all time top five and went: Giggs, Scholes, Keane, Schmeicel and Beckham. Cantona, Ronaldo and Rooney were the most immediately obvious snubs.
With a list that short, it’s inevitable that a lot of big names would get left off, but to omit the club’s all-time leading scorer? And also to not include the guy ranked the best footballer of the Premier League era? Crazy.
Elsewhere, NBC Sports gave a grade for every player in the side this season, and it’s sad to see David de Gea get a C, although it’s most certainly deserved. Very high marks for all the midfielders, so it’s safe to say that position group has successfully completed its rebuild.
One of those midfielders, who received an A grade, is Scott McTominay. The 23-year-old, who has been with the club since age 5, opened up about what his best memory with the club is. The M.E.N. has more at this link.
Finally, in sticking with the list, name dropping motif, Luke Shaw has said that the two United teammates who most pushed him to be all that he can be are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.
