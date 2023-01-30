United Team News vs Nott Forest: Sancho, Shaw, McTominay, Axel

For Manchester United it is time to win a trophy, plain and simple, and the Carabao Cup presents a great opportunity to do so. Coming back home up 3-0 from the away leg, this semifinal tie against Nottingham Forest is all but done and dusted. United need to get some silverware as a return on their investment in the squad. Look at the chart below, which conveys England’s biggest spenders.

(Never mind the context of the chart, which is overly sympathetic to United’s arch-rivals, Liverpool, and their manager Jurgen Klopp). Just pay attention to the numbers. United have indeed been excessively wasteful in their spending.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2, United up 3-0 on aggregate from leg 1

Kickoff: Wed Jan 31, 8pm, Old Trafford

Team News

United continue to wait on the return to full fitness of right-back Diogo Dalot and forward Anthony Martial, both of whom were again absent in the weekend winner against Reading in the FA Cup. Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay also missed out on that match, so they are doubtful here. No idea when Jadon Sancho will finally feature again as he’s been back in full training for well over a week now. Maybe this will be the time?

Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ruled out for the season, due to his long-term knee injury. Meanwhile Axel Tuanzebe is still a few weeks away, according to manager Erik ten Hag. Although the defender has returned to training.

So that’s an update on a player that we haven’t heard about in a very long time.

