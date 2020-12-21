United at Everton Team News: Shaw, McTominay Allan, James

Wednesday night sees an EFL Cup quarterfinal clash of two sides riding a lot of positive momentum when Everton hosts Manchester United. Both clubs could really use a trophy right now, and this tournament, think of it what you will, would provide that.
United are coming off a 6-2 thrashing of Leeds yesterday, but man of the match, the guy who bagged the quickest brace in Premier League history, Scott McTominay, is a doubt for this one due to a groin injury.
Manchester United at Everton EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm GMT, Wed. Dec. 23, Goodison Park
TV (UK): Sky Sports
Officials-
Referee: Andrew Madley
Assistants: Edward Smart, Adrian Holmes
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
In other United team news, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has certainly seen his seat cool as of late, said Sunday that left back Luke Shaw (illness) is also a doubt for this game. Finally, defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are out until the new year.
Flipping over to the home side, Brazilian midfielder Allan, who had to be stretchered off in the win at Leciester five days ago, suffered a hamstring injury that is apparently less serious than it first appeared.
He faces a late fitness for this one, as does summer splash signing James Rodriguez (calf injury).
Additionally, first-choice left-back Lucas Digne is a long-term absentee, as are midfielders Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. Everton followed up their big win over Leicester on Wednesday, by furthering the suffering of Arsenal yesterday.
Prediction: United 2, Everton 1
You got to love United’s away form right now, so how can you pick against it? United will of course fall behind early in this one; naturally.
