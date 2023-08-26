United Have Left Back Position Crisis with Both Shaw, Malacia Out

Manchester United came back to win today, 3-2 over Nottingham Forest, but it is clear that they have substantial issues to resolve, all over the pitch. Manager Erik ten Hag has a lot to figure out, starting with the crisis at the left-back position. Diogo Dalot, who typically serves as the back-up to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the opposite fullback position, started against Forest after Luke Shaw was ruled out with a muscle injury.

Multiple reports indicate that Shaw could be out all the way until November while the second-string Tyrell Malacia, United’s first transfer signing last summer, is also a long-term injury absentee with a knee issue.

The transfer window remains open until Friday, and the United manager was asked yesterday if his club will do some last minute shopping to fill this void.

“If there are good opportunities, yes,” Ten Hag responded.

“It has to be the right player. Otherwise we have to deal with the current squad. And as I said before we went through the scenarios before the season, in our transfer strategy, and if it happened we have the solution.”

United have four goals from three games so far, but none from anyone who plays in the attacking position group. Bruno Fernandes may be an attacking midfielder, but he is not a forward.

Also, his 76′ game winning goal today came from the penalty spot, and not in open play.

(Also, United were playing a man up for the final third of the game, and the whopping 10 minutes of extra time, due to Joe Worrall’s red card)

If no one in the forwards position group scores next week at Arsenal, they’ll actually enter the first international break with zero goals scored by the final/attacking third!

Anthony Martial started up top today, before getting subbed off for Jadon Sancho. Marcus Rashford went back to his normal position on the left wing.

Yesterday Ten Hag called out his squad, overall, as whole for lacking motivation and effort on their runs. During his remarks though he did single out the forwards, which is noteworthy.

“For the first 35 minutes [against Tottenham] we were so good in the game,” Ten Hag said at his weekly press conference on Friday.

“They [Spurs] were nowhere, nothing, and then things happened in the game, then they got distracted, not doing their jobs anymore. They didn’t run. Or they run in the wrong moment, too late. Especially the front [players] didn’t recover.

“That is a demand from a Manchester United player and team. I am not used to it from this team, because they always do.”

The only real scoring chance by a United attacker so far this season, which got denied, was this effort by Antony. Watch below:

Brilliant save from Matt Turner ?? on a curl shot by Antony ??.

pic.twitter.com/p3vNhAu0Fl — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) August 26, 2023

That really was a fantastic save by Nottingham Forest and USMNT No. 1 Matt Turner there.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

