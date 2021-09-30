Man United Team News vs Everton: Shaw, Maguire, Rashford, Amad

Before Manchester United head to international break, they have one more match, at home versus Everton. This northwest England series is one that they have definitely dominated lately, losing just once of their last 12 league matches, winning six and drawing five.
The only L in that span came at Goodison Park in 2019, but it was by a resounding 4-0 score line. Toffees manager Rafa Benitez has lost seven of his last nine away to United in league play, with his only Ws coming as Liverpool leader in 2009 and as Chelsea boss in 2013.
Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat, Oct 2, 12:30pm, Old Trafford
United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Weekly Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide: United LWWWD Everton WLWWD
Table Position: United 4th, 13pts Everton 5th, 13pts
Team News for Both Sides
United enter this one having won a match last night that frankly, they really didn’t deserve to win. But hey, we’ll take it. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the believes his two long term injury absentees, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, will return to first team action after the international break.
Left back Luke Shaw could be in contention here to return from injury, but given the heroics of his replacement, Alex Telles last night, there is certainly no need to rush him back.
Team Captain Harry Maguire was not called up to England for this set of internationals, due to injury, so it is fair to say he won’t feature in this one.
For Everton, Seamus Coleman, Fabin Delph, Richarlison (one of their most important players) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all out injured.
Meanwhile Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes are doubts for this one.
Prediction: United 3, Everton 1
Under Solskjaer, United have done enough to let him keep his job, but disappointed enough to keep a large section of the fan base angry. It’s a results roller coaster, up and down, up and down, and that will continue here.
