Man United News and Notes: Shaw, Maguire, Rashford, Sancho

July 11, 2021
Well, it turns out, actually, it’s not coming home. Instead it’s coming to Rome, as Italy defeated England in a penalty shootout 3-2 (1-1 AET) today to claim the Euro 2020 title. Absolutely gutted for England and all of their fans. Their first major tournament final since 1966, and it ends in heart-breaking fashion.

For the neutral though, it was an astounding game that completed a fantastic tournament. High entertainment value was all around. Let’s take a look at the contributions and involvements from the Manchester United players.

Luke Shaw

Scored just 116 seconds in- who could have seen that coming? Shaw was always a threat on the ball, all day long, and when he notched a goal right out of the gate it appeared that it was indeed coming home.

Who would have figured that England wouldn’t score again. Shaw had an elite tournament, and he’s one of the best left backs in the world right now.

Harry Maguire

Was solid most of the day, but really missed an assignment when Leonardo Bonucci bagged the equalizer.

Marcus Rashford

Came on in AET for Jordan Henderson, and hit the post with his penalty kick. You have to wonder if maybe he was really just better off resting and convalescing than participating in this tournament. Saw his playing time diminish and didn’t look himself.

Jadon Sancho

Came on in AET on for Kyle Walker and saw his penalty shot saved. You have to wonder 1.) why Gareth Southgate doesn’t have more faith in him and 2.) why he has having these guys shooting the penalties to begin with?

Highly highly questionable, to say the least.

Sadly, the absolute worst of the worst elements in society once again showed up and show out in full force after the defeat.

It’s really sad that it has come to this now. The people racially abusing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho online right now are not football supporters; never have been. They are deplorables, plain and simple.

