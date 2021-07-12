Man United News and Notes: Shaw, Maguire, Rashford, Sancho

Well, it turns out, actually, it’s not coming home. Instead it’s coming to Rome, as Italy defeated England in a penalty shootout 3-2 (1-1 AET) today to claim the Euro 2020 title. Absolutely gutted for England and all of their fans. Their first major tournament final since 1966, and it ends in heart-breaking fashion.
For the neutral though, it was an astounding game that completed a fantastic tournament. High entertainment value was all around. Let’s take a look at the contributions and involvements from the Manchester United players.
Luke Shaw
Scored just 116 seconds in- who could have seen that coming? Shaw was always a threat on the ball, all day long, and when he notched a goal right out of the gate it appeared that it was indeed coming home.
Who would have figured that England wouldn’t score again. Shaw had an elite tournament, and he’s one of the best left backs in the world right now.
Harry Maguire
Was solid most of the day, but really missed an assignment when Leonardo Bonucci bagged the equalizer.
Marcus Rashford
Came on in AET for Jordan Henderson, and hit the post with his penalty kick. You have to wonder if maybe he was really just better off resting and convalescing than participating in this tournament. Saw his playing time diminish and didn’t look himself.
Jadon Sancho
Came on in AET on for Kyle Walker and saw his penalty shot saved. You have to wonder 1.) why Gareth Southgate doesn’t have more faith in him and 2.) why he has having these guys shooting the penalties to begin with?
Highly highly questionable, to say the least.
Sadly, the absolute worst of the worst elements in society once again showed up and show out in full force after the defeat.
Anybody racially abusing Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka on social media tonight is not a patriot. *You* are why they take a knee. Racist cowards should feel the full force of the law and social media companies must do more to keep this poison off their platforms.
— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 12, 2021
Marcus Rashford will always be the working class hero who shamed the government into feeding hundreds of thousands of hungry children, and you will always be a poisonous nothing https://t.co/L2XhgKymMZ
— Owen Jones ? (@OwenJones84) July 12, 2021
Let's not forget Rashford (23), Sancho (21) & Saka (19) are still young footballers who have had tremendous seasons for their respective clubs.
The fact that they are being subject to racial abuse is embarrassing. They don't deserve any of this. Really feel bad for all of them. pic.twitter.com/e2ChFPzAH3
— ? (@TheFergusonWay) July 12, 2021
Marcus Rashford has propably fed the children of one man who is maybe insulting him right now
Can't get it out of my head pic.twitter.com/REgsH3yNth
— Unitedevils (@Unitedevils1) July 12, 2021
It’s really sad that it has come to this now. The people racially abusing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho online right now are not football supporters; never have been. They are deplorables, plain and simple.
