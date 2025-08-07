Manchester United have won the race to sign striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Sesko has been linked to United for quite some time, so this is obviously a long time coming. He’s also been linked to several other clubs, including very heavily to Arsenal, but this time, it was just down to two clubs, United and Newcastle. This signing will have massive transfer window dominos falling behind it.

If it was Newcastle about to sign Sesko, instead of United, then Alexander Isak would almost certainly be leaving St. James Park this summer, possibly for Liverpool.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 Agreement club to club reached with RB Leipzig for €76.5m plus €8.5m add-ons. Šeško agreed terms until 2030. Šeško made clear on Tuesday that he wanted #MUFC, deal now reality. New striker for Amorim 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/48Qe8mPI89 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2025

Manchester United vs ACF Fiorentina FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Aug 9, 12:45pm local, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Luke Shaw Gets Candid On: League Title Ambitions His Own Injury History Privilege of Intl. Duty

One has to wonder what role Rasmus Hojlund will have at United now? And with that, what his future might be beyond this season?

Sesko, 22, will move over on a fee worth in the neighborhood of €85 million ($98.8m), including potential add-ons. Newcastle made a series of bids, but Sesko only wanted to join United.

The Slovenian international is reportedly flying out to Manchester tonight, where he will he soon undergo his medical evaluation.

Once that’s passed, he just needs to sign the paperwork and then he’ll be United’s third major signing of the summer, behind Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

According to an ESPN report, this deal includes a sell-on clause that entitles Leipzig to a percentage of any future transfer fee, if/when United sells Sesko.

The agreement, according to ESPN, also includes a stipulation for a friendly match to be organized between the two clubs in the future. One obviously has to ask, where is United getting all the money for this transfer spending this summer? Did they finally find some suitors for their four cast out players, and that will help finance this?

Also, it’s great that they totally remade the attack, but who is going to provide service to the finishers?

These two questions will be explored in full, in future articles.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories