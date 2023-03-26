Remember the great Manchester United striker chase of the last summer transfer window? Well, it’s gonna be back, in full force, this silly season. The Wout Weghorst experiment is just that, an experiment, and it was always meant to be.

He hasn’t really worked out, but he was only expected to be a stop gap solution anyway. Once United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, a big void appeared in the attack. (Overall, though cutting Ronaldo was addition by subtraction for the squad). How will MUFC fill it? Let’s take a look at the potential options. And for the second edition of United transfer talk go here.

Benjamin Sesko, 19, was a target of the club last summer transfer window (here’s more on that). And United will be back for the young Slovenian sensation this summer, as they’ve been spending scouts to RB Leipzig, to catch him in action. According to 90 Min, so have Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City, Wolves, Leeds United and Inter Milan. So they will have competition.

Elsewhere, back by popular demand, oh who are we kidding, this narrative is so long played out that it is not demanded from anyone. And it is certainly not popular, but it’s back- Harry Kane!

Harry Kane to Man United? It’s an oldie, and not but a goodie, but now there is a new twist. Dean Henderson, plus cash, going the other way? We already covered that here and here.

Moving on, Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson, 18, according to Football Insider, will also be on the radar of the club this summer. Hey, if his name is Ferguson, then you know he’ll have success with United, right? The Republic of Ireland international made his first start for his national senior team this past Wednesday, scoring his first goal for country in their 3-2 win over Latvia.

And according to The Sun, United will send scouts to watch Ferguson in action, tomorrow night, in their Euro 2024 qualifier against 2018 World Champion France.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

