Sergio Romero Left Out of United UCL Squad, Wants Transfer Away

Sergio Romero, although not a Golden Glove award winner or anything like that, is elite as far as third choice goalkeepers go. A better organized transfer committee and more ambitious club than Manchester United would have found a good home for him this summer window, and gotten paid handsomely for doing so.
Everton was reportedly keen, but United demanded a loan fee at the last minute. Because that’s how United did their transfer business in the summer of 2020, leaving almost all of it until the due date. Now with Romero left out of the UEFA Champions League squad, his time at Old Trafford is close to up.
The Daily Mail says that Sergio Romero wants to move to Major League Soccer, but it doesn’t mention any specific offers from any teams. Right now, his options are a little limited.
On transfer window deadline day, the wife of the 33-year-old Argentine, Eliana Guercio, lashed out United on social media for failing to let him pursue playing time elsewhere. She was absolutely right in doing so. In looking at the right of the squad list for the upcoming UCL, it’s all pretty straight-forward.
No real surprises or anything extremely news-worthy. Phil Jones ans Marcos Rojo were also omitted, signaling the impending end of their time at United.
Manchester United UCL Group Stages Roster
Attack- Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford
Midfield- Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.
Defenders- Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goalkeeping- David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.
B List: Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi and Brandon Williams
