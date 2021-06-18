Manchester United Transfer Talk: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane

Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. The latest on the Borussia Dortmund winger and English international can be found over at this link.
Unfortunately, we do not have any newer updates since then, but for more United transfer narratives, go to this link. Today, in this post, we’ll cover United’s pursuit of their badly needed upgrade at central defender. It has a distinctly Real Madrid theme too. Who can United sign this summer, to pair with Harry Maguire?
Sergio Ramos has officially said his goodbyes after 16 glorious years at the Bernabeau. The former Los Blancos captain has said he hasn’t spoken to any other clubs yet. But obviously his agent has! Amid links to both United and Chelsea, a man who managed both clubs, Jose Mourninho has publicly backed Ramos to thrive in the Premier League.
Already despised by Liverpool supporters, and deservedly so for what he has done, imagine the vitriol Merseysiders would have for him while he’s wearing a United shirt.
Plus this seems like a type of signing that United might make- an aging superstar coming to Old Trafford, and then maybe moving to MLS after that? GIven Ramos’ age, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger stints come to mind. NBC Sports has more on why this might work.
With Ramos gone, and Raphael Varane reportedly not wanting to extend his stay, it’s looking like Real may need to replace their full first choice central defense pairing.
Varane, currently playing with Euro 2020 favorite France, has just one year left on his deal, so the Spanish giants risk losing him for nothing next year, if they can’t cash in right now.
United have been linked with him for a long time, and Madrid still value Varane (even despite the state of his soon to be expiring contract) at more than £70 million. That seems to be too high for what United want to play for him, and who can blame them.
In other words, it doesn’t look like this deal is actually going to happen.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind