USA, Barca Defender Sergino Dest Being Pursued by Manchester United

Young American right back Sergino Dest has now fallen out of favor at FC Barcelona. The 21-year-old fullback was completely left out of the matchday squad for today’s season opener against Rayo Vallecano. Dest is not injured, and this was a technical decision by Xavi, who apparently doesn’t seem to rate the USA international.

According to some reports, Dest has been asked to move on, despite his desire to stay at the club and fight for a place. Manchester United, who could use an upgrade at RB, could be that destination.

?Barcelona are negotiating with Manchester United about selling USA full-back Sergino Dest, 21.

And United are currently in talks to try and make that happen. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not worked out as he thought they would, and Diogo Dalot isn’t the best long term answer either. According to some reports, Dalot could be part of a swap deal for Dest.

Barcelona are said to want €20 million for the player, but United would like to lower that price, with Dalot potentially a part of that process. Right back isn’t United’s biggest position of need, however. They badly need an upgrade at central midfield and center forward. As for Sergino Dest, it seems unfair that he would be unwanted now- he has had his moments at the Catalan club, including an El Clasico master class.

He’s a young, talented player who’s been on Chelsea’s radar in the past.

United will play their first road match of the season, at Brentford, later tonight.

