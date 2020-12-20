Scott McTominay Makes History as United Cruise Past Leeds

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay became the first player of the Premier League era to bag a brace (2′, 3′) in the first three minutes of a match. Take a bow young Scotsman, you now hold the record for the quickest to score two goals, of the entire Premier League era.
The tone was set from there, with Bruno Fernandes being the catalyst, showing unselfish play and providing excellent service. After Leeds nearly halfed the deficit, via a Patrick Bamford chance missed, Bruno rewarded himself, with a goal of his own at the 20′.
Victor Lindelof added a fourth in the 37′ at the route was on. In this ancient rivalry renewed, it was all red, not white. The three goals that United scored in the first 20 minutes matched their total scoring output at home in the league all season heading into this one.
And this was their sixth home match in 20/21! Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shuffled his lineup for this one, and obviously, it worked wonders. Fernandes would score again, from a penalty, and the scoreline was 6-2 in favor of the hosts as the match went to extra time.
Here is the video of the first McTominay goal:
I definitely did not have “Scott McTominay bags brace in first three minutes” on my Year 2020 bingo card. The result will send United into the top three.
Not bad when you consider that fans were calling for his head as recently as last week.
