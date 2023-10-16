Scott McTominay Set to Stay at Man United in January

In the last game that Manchester United player, Scott McTominay scored the game-winner, and in doing so, reminded United fans why they love sports! He reminded them that being a United supporter doesn’t have to be all pain and suffering this season.

McTominay led the charge that won the game and stopped the bleeding at Old Trafford. That result nearly turned into United’s third straight defeat at home across all competitions. And the third straight league home loss.

But McTominay turned the tide today, and perhaps, this is the moment that turns their season around? McTominay, someone who was consistently linked with a move away this summer, has almost certainly earned his place in the squad now.

And according to a report in the Star on Sunday, that may be the case. McTominay has been scoring goals at will for country but just doesn’t get major minutes on the club level.

That looks set to change as the report states that United are not taking offers for McTominay come winter window.

They had been entertaining the idea in the summer, with the likes of Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham United all strongly interested in signing Scott McTominay.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

