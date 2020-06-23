Scott McTominay Signs Contract Extension with MUFC

Manchester United announced on Tuesday the inking of Scott McTominay to a new long term deal. The Scottish midfielder and academy product has been at the club since 2012, and found his place in the first team under manager Jose Mourinho.
He is certainly no longer “young Scot” and his The new deal keeps him at the club until 2025, with an option for an additional year.
“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team,” reads a statement attributed to McTominay.
“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt. I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the following during his virtual press conference earlier today:
Congratulations to Scott McTominay.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 6pm, Wednesday June 24, Old Trafford, Manchester
Form Guide: Sheffield LDWWD United DWWWD
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Team news for both sides: go to this link
MUFC starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Sheffield 44 points, 7th United 46 points, 5th
Prediction: United 2, Sheffield 0
United are still undefeated, 12 matches and counting, since Fernandes moved over late in the January transfer window. The last defeat suffered came to Burnley FC back in January. However, they need to start turning more draws into wins if they are to catch and surpass Chelsea.
Fernandes saved the day against Spurs, but they’ll need more to turn a single point into three.
