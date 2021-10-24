Schweinsteiger Slams Overall Quality, Direction of Manchester United

October 24, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

bastian schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger has never really said anything harsh at all about one of his former clubs, Manchester United. He certainly has plenty of reasons and cause to be bitter, given what happened to him at United, but the German is just too professional, and an overall nice guy to lash out.

Then manager Jose Mourinho froze Schweinsteiger out so much that he was relegated to training with the club’s U21 players. The midfielder found his escape route, in March 2017, leaving United to sign with the Chicago Fire. It was the final club he played for during his illustrious career.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FYIs

Watch Party and “Transatlantic Passage” Book Signing: Fado, Chicago, 10:30 AM CST, buy the book online here

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool   United

Team News:  Liverpool   United

Odds: Liverpool win +120 United win +200 Draw +255

Ahead of United’s big rivalry match against Liverpool, Schweinsteiger gave a harsh, but fair critique of the overall level of quality and the general direction at Old Trafford. He was scathing, brutally honest, but still classy as he spoke to the BBC’s Shamoon Hafez.

There is still more to what he said, and you can go to Hafez’s Twitter feed to read the rest of the remarks. Schweinsteiger was basically telling it like it, stating that United is just a peg or two below the other clubs traditionally as big as they are.

He’s not saying anything that a lot of United fans, especially those in the #OleOut crowd aren’t also saying right now.

bastian schweinsteiger

A lot is being made online, on social media and on message boards of what Schweinsteiger said, and deservedly so. He’s a legend, a class act and he knows what he’s talking about.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Speak Your Mind