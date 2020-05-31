Man United Transfer Talk: Saul Niguez, Odion Ighalo

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Project Restart appears to be a rousing success, as training has returned. Additionally, the UK government has now given the official all clear for sporting events to return.
Until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover and analyze. So let’s take a spin through the Manchester United rumor mill in cyberspace. For today’s MUFC news and notes round-up go here.
— Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) May 31, 2020
It looks like we’re going to get some major transfer news soon, three days to be exact. Well, unless someone leaks the plans of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez earlier than that. The United target is wanted by several other clubs, but United are considered to be the front-runners.
We even saw reports last week indicating that a deal to United was practically done. I guess we’ll just have to see on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, there seems to finally be a breakthrough regarding the possible extension of on loan striker Odion Ighalo. The Manchester Evening News reports that the Nigerian will spend the rest of the season at Old Trafford, instead of going back to parent club Shanghai Shenhua, for the beginning of the Chinese Super League season.
Ighalo, who will turn 31 in a couple of weeks, might spend the first few months of next season with the Red Devils as well; according to the report. His long term future remains up in the air.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Man United Transfer Talk: Saul Niguez, Odion Ighalo The Sports […]