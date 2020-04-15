Manchester United Transfer Talk: Saul Niguez, Jack Grealish

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors. There are now even reports circulating that the season could complete by June 30.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We begin with the latest on the pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, a target Old Trafford has been linked to for some time.
According to The Sun, United are only willing to pay £70 million for him, and while that is definitely a handsome sum of money, it is still miles away from the 25-year-old’s release clause of £132m. So how do United reconcile this impasse?
They believe that doubling the player’s wages to over £200,000-a-week will make up the difference. Niguez has many potential suitors, so stay tuned on this one.
Elsewhere United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly not turned off from the idea of pursuing of Jack Grealish despite his blatant violation of UK coronavirus lockdown rules, says ESPN. The Aston Villa captain didn’t just break quarantine rules, he did so while posting a public service announcement telling his social media followers to stay at home and shelter in place.
The AVFC midfielder’s hypocrisy is on par with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, who was also caught committing the “do as I say, not as I do” transgression. Apparently, Grealish’s obvious flaws aren’t turning off the recruiters at Old Trafford though.
Other Premier League footballers and football figures caught violating the government quarantine guidelines include Jose Mourinho, Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and WHU’s Declan Rice.
