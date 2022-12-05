Manchester United have been off since their November 13 win at Fulham. Their next meaningful match will be December 27 against Nottingham Forest in the league. Although that is debatable, as a League Cup clash against Burnley looms on December 21. Maybe that is a glorified friendly in your eyes, and nothing more?

In the meantime, Man United have two club friendlies, at La Liga sides in Spain. No matter what you think of the Carabao Cup, we can all agree on this- we’re in a second off-season/preseason right now. Let’s preview the clash as Cadiz.

Manchester United at Cadiz FYIS

Kickoff: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Wed Dec 7, 7pm

Team News

Full backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams are still working their way back to match fitness, so while they will feature here, they will obviously be on a so-called “pitch count.” Jadon Sancho is also working on getting back to peak game shape, and he’ll do so elsewhere. Manager Erik ten Hag decided to send him to The Netherlands for a specialized individual training program. More on that here.

Obviously, a lot of United’s key players are either competing at the World Cup in Qatar, or on holiday leave after just having completed their international duty. So there will be a lot of youth and inexperience in this squad that competes in these two friendlies. Here’s the full list of the entire travel party

Man United Travel Squad- World Cup Break Spain Friendlies

Attack: Martial, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho, Hugill, McNeill, Emeran.

Midfield: Van de Beek, McTominay, Savage, Iqbal, Hansen, Gore, Mainoo

Defense: Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Bernard, Jurado, Hardley, Bennett, Oyedele, Murray, Fredricson

Goalkeeping: De Gea, Heaton, Bishop, Dubravka

