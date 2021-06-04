Man United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Kieran Trippier

Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. Will this be the window that the deal FINALLY gets done? Or will it be more hearsay and conjecture that goes nowhere?
Will United greenlight another summer spending spree, or will we end up disappointed on deadline day? Let’s dive straight in with the latest United transfer news and notes.
There does seem to be, at least on some level, some doings-a-transpring when it comes to Sancho today. Many outlets believe that Borussia Dortmund have set a price (thought to be 90 million GBP) and if United meet it, then the English left-sided attacking player is free to go.
Personal terms are not thought to be an issue, because, after all, these negotiations and meetings have happened so many times in the past and this transfer narrative has been around forever.
Now we’ll see if the same thing occurs which has almost always happened recently with United transfer sagas- a price is set, they refuse to pay it, intially then hold out and hold out until eventually paying it towards the end of the window (Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire etc.)
Next we move on to the latest surrounding French central defender Raphael Varane. The 28-year-old has just one year left on his Real Madrid contract, and he doesn’t show any interest is signing an extension.
According to a report by Daily Mail, United are stepping up their efforts to sign the CB, but a transfer fee of £35 million won’t reportedly be enough to get this deal over the line. It’s likely going to take north of 40m GBP to prise him away. Hard Tackle has more here.
Finally, a new and unexpected transfer target in England and Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier. United are reportedly interested in the former Tottenham man as a back-up or competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
However, he could cost up to and even perhaps more than 33 million Euro. Seems like way too high a price to pay for this kind of player and to put him in that kind of situation.
