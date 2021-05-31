It is that time of year again- summer transfer rumor silly season! The domestic leagues and European competitions are complete, so it’s time to talk about who could be going where, why and for how much this summer transfer window. For the Europa League runners-up, Manchester United, it’s all about trying to build the squad that will get manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first trophy, finally.
We start with, well what else, the most overplayed hit single of the United transfer window gossip these days, Jadon Sancho. Yes, maybe this time, the 28th or 29th time that Sancho was “close” on a deal, will be the actual instance that we see the transfer finally happen.
If Borussia Dortmund do truly wish to sell their left-sided attacking player this time, it could be for much less than they were demanding last summer. According to Sky Sports, Dortmund demanded £108m last summer, and “they could deal at around £80m.”
The Sky News report also claims “as it stands, United represents the most realistic destination.” That’s great news, as the English international and former Manchester City man is wanted by several other clubs, including Chelsea and Real Madrid. Moving on to the next item, it’s quite clear what United’s main positional need this summer- central defense. (Athough a defensive minded center midfielder isn’t all that far behind either).
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Raphael Varane, and United, according to one report, are prepared to double his wages, if needs be. Like Sancho, United will face competition from Chelsea in the race to acquire his services.
Varane, who will be out of contract next summer, currently earns £5.1m (€6m) a year with Madrid. But the Express reports that Both United and Chelsea are keen to pay the 28-year-old double that, which would make his annual salary about £10.3m (€12m).
Finally, United have actually made one summer signing already- it’s back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Aston Villa. This is certainly not a major addition by any means, and he’s yet to be officially announced, but it’s a pick-up nonetheless.
His contract details are out, and you can read them over here at United in Focus.
Yes….. Dat is good ….. But not all
Now ….. Because we as United fans we want defense played next season ….
Dat is not all as ole as say four players
We want it next season