United Reportedly Willing to Pay Jadon Sancho to Go Away

As we have written before, Jadon Sancho has likely played his last game for Manchester United. It is possible he returns to Borussia Dortmund, but where he ends up this January still remains to be seen. The English international effectively called his own manager a liar back on Sept. 3, on social media, and was since asked to apologize.

A month and a week have passed since that incident, and he still hasn’t apologized. There are no signs that he actually will.

Ten Hag froze him out, immediately after this occurred, and Sancho will not be reinstated until he issues that mea culpa.

In other words, this relationship is fractured beyond repair, and his time at Old Trafford is up. Like Cristiano Ronaldo last season, Sancho moving on would be addition by subtraction for the squad. So much so that apparently United are willing to pay the winger to go away.

A report in the Daily Mail today reads:

“United are so eager to offload Sancho in January that they are willing to subsidise his £300,000-a-week wages if they are able to agree a loan move for the rest of the season.”

Wow! You know things are beyond the point of broken when you’re willing to pay a guy to go play for someone else. Sadly, United have found themselves in far too many terrible signings like this (we’ll chronicle a lot of these, or at least the worst of the worst, tomorrow).

And honestly this might be the best for all involved here, as the Sancho ostracization, on the level it has been implemented so far, seems to be beneficial for the club.

Quoting that same Daily Mail article:

“The Dutchman is understood to have told the club that the attitude of other players in training has improved since Sancho was exiled, with their team spirit reflected in Saturday’s dramatic injury-time win over Brentford despite a patchy performance.”

Hey, maybe they’re on to something! Sure, they needed Scott McTominay to bail them out, and it’s only one victory, but it is progress. It’s the start of something, potentially.

Quoting 1990s ska/alternative rock band Sublime, in their sung way off key, but still a massive hit Santeria:

“If I could find that Heina and that Sancho that she’s found, Well, I’d pop a cap in Sancho…tell Sanchito that if he knows what is good for him He best go run and hide.”

Wow! Those Iyrics have really aged poorly since 1996! But is really the only pop culture reference with the name Sancho in it, so we kind of had to use it.

