Club Backs Erik ten Hag as Tension with Jadon Sancho Escalates

Manager out ranks player- that is the natural way of things. Manchester United football club is conveying this ideology right now, as they’re standing by Erik ten Hag, and his assessment of winger Jadon Sancho. According to The Guardian, their club sources say there is “nothing to add” to Ten Hag’s remarks in the media about why the English international was left out of the match day squad that lost to Arsenal yesterday.

Ten Has said the player’s omission was because “on his performance in training we didn’t select him.”

This led to a furious response from Sancho on social media, who claimed there are other reasons (which he wouldn’t specify online) why he was dropped. ESPN reports that Ten Hag maintains his public position after having seen the Sancho response. The Daily Mail claims that forward and coach are set for some clear-the-air talks, and really, there is no time like the present for that, as it’s international break and Sancho wasn’t selected by England.

“Please don’t believe everything you read!’ the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who was deployed as a striker this preseason wrote and posted on X.

“I will not allow people to say things that are completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!

All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to the team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and I am grateful to do so, which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Sancho now reportedly faces discipline from the club over these remarks.

It is worth noting that Ten Hag actually provided Sancho time away from the squad last season, from October to February (in other words, the World Cup break, and more time on top of that) to work on his physical and mental fitness. Ten Hag even assigned his own hand-picked coaches in the Netherlands to try and help Sancho regain the form he once had.

The personal, individual coaching during this leave of absence didn’t help, as Sancho scored just three goals in 25 appearances after returning.

Sancho has only scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for United, and has not started a competitive match thus far this season.

That is a very poor return on investment for a player acquired from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million on June 30, 2021. Tension is escalating between the two men as Ten Hag has been disappointed in how Sancho has looked in training for some time. Maybe he just doesn’t rate him high?

It is also worth noting that this is not Sancho’s first rodeo with this kind of thing.

Let’s flash back to his Manchester City days, in July 2017, Sancho was omitted from City’s pre-season tour squad due to a dispute over assurances of playing time in a new contract. Later on, reports surfaced that City were alarmed at Sancho’s attitude after he missed training following a pre-season tour.

Sound familiar? Honestly, you can change your environment, but you bring yourself everywhere it is that you go.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories