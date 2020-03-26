Man United Transfer Talk: Sancho, Smalling, Koulibaly

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United related rumor mill, starting with the guy who could be the club’s top target this summer, provided we have a true transfer window, Jadon Sancho. MUFC have been strongly linked with the former Man City and current Borussia Dortmund forward over the years.
According to the Daily Star, United are in pole position to land the English international and that they believe paying £120 million for him would be a good piece of transfer business.
According to the Irish version of the Daily Mirror, United have carved out a spot for Sancho on the right wing, and that’s he reportedly prefers a move to Old Trafford instead of Chelsea, claims Metro. That’s because United have done a great job in clearing out the driftwood, and promoting youngsters to higher positions under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
That appeals to Sancho, who’s also wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona, quite a bit. Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly interested in United’s 25 million British pound outcast, Chris Smalling, who impressed while on loan with AS Roma this season. Caught Offside has more at this link.
Would United part with him? Quite possibly, but perhaps on one contingency.
It’s all about if they can secure the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, a long time transfer target from Napoli. La Gazzetta dello Sport has more. As does the Mirror at this link.
