Manchester United News: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are currently on the verge of finishing off Sheriff Tiraspol in their UEFA Europa League group stage clash, up 2-0 late in Transnistria (a disputed zone, and unrecognized breakaway state in Moldova). Jadon Sancho opened the scoring, but what’s really newsworthy about that is the manner in which he did so. Take a look at this- all class by the English international.



Jadon Sancho celebrated his goal by holding up a pair of personalised shin pads gifted to him by a young fan ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/e7Oi4TAkdR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 15, 2022

It comes on the same day as Sancho received some bad news- he got left out of England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming internationals. As this is the final international set of fixtures before the World Cup starts in November, this is really bad news in regards to Sancho’s World Cup hopes. But we’ll see.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot, so “Penaldo” for the second goal today.

Good luck to the boys later today @ManUtd ???? In regards to @England every player wants to represent there country and I’m no different! Unfortunately I’m not ready yet as I’ve picked up an untimely injury. ??????? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 15, 2022

Another United player left out of the England squad today is Marcus Rashford, but it isn’t about form, but fitness. He confirmed, via his Twitter account that he’s picked up a new injury. In other words, so much for all that stuff about his being absent/withdrawn for precautionary reasons, lately.

It was all party line stuff to obfuscate a fresh injury.

BREAKING: Gareth Southgate announces final pre-WC England squad. ? Ivan Toney is handed his first England call up and Eric Dier returns ? Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho miss out — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 15, 2022

Also, if you want to see the full England squad, it listed above.

