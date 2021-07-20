Sancho, Rashford and Pogba Hang Out with Rappers on Holiday

We’ve reached that point of the football calendar where there just isn’t much to talk about, outside of transfer rumors. Unfortunately, it’s been a very dull transfer window so far, and with preseason friendlies being, well, preseason friendlies and all the major summer international tournaments over, it’s time to take a look at what the major individual footballers are doing while on holiday.
Everyone needs an offseason to recharge and relax, even the most fit human beings on the planet, so let’s take a look at what they’ve been up to summer vacation.
? Jadon Sancho & Marcus Rashford enjoying some holiday time before the new #mufc season kicks off ? pic.twitter.com/IuPIsBtAgx
— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 15, 2021
Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have had a lot to deal with this month, as both were racially abused online after having missed penalties for England in the Euro 2020 final shootout loss to Italy. However, it was encouraging to see Rashford’s Manchester mural become a mecca for hope and positivity as a counter response to its being defaced.
The Sancho to United deal has been announced, by both clubs, but his official unveiling is still being held up by paperwork details. In the meantime, Rashford and Sancho went on a little vacation to the island paradise of Turks & Caicos.
By private jet, of course, where they were accompanied by rapper Chibz.
Watch the video above to see both Red Devils rocking an insane amount of bling as they rap along with their guest of honor. They’re not the only United players hanging with hip-hoppers this summer, as Paul Pogba Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.
The Frenchman headed out to one of his favorite places on Earth, Miami where he was able to spend time with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. He also played some basketball and shouted out Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Also joining him was former Juventus teammate and sometimes United transfer target Paulo Dybala.
View this post on Instagram
United open the Premier League regular season Aug. 14 against Leeds.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind