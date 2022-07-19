Man United News and Notes: Sancho, Rashford, Martial, Maguire

The matches don’t count, but the results are the results. Manchester United, currently out on preseason tour in Australia, beat Crystal Palace 3-1 today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. That now makes it three wins from three meaningless matches so far this summer, with a goal aggregate of 11-2. United got goals from Jadon Sancho (59′), Marcus Rashford (48′) and Anthony Martial (17′) in a match which saw them dominate possession 65%-35%.

Let’s take a look at the highlights/videos of the scoring strikes, starting with Martial:

and here’s the goal from Rashford

and Sancho:

But perhaps the story of the match was Harry Maguire, the embattled team captain who was vociferously booed. United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who acknowledged hearing the booing, verbally defended the English central defender. The Dutchman maintains that Maguire, the world’s all-time most expensive defender, played well against Palace.

“I heard as well,” Van de Beek said.

“I didn’t know really what happened. But I think if I saw the game today I think Harry was playing really well. He was aggressive, he got so many balls, so that means he has a big personality.

“He has a lot of experience, so I think that’s positive what he [showed], his performance today.”

United’s next match is July 23, against Aston Villa.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

