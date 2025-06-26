Manchester United need a clear out this summer, especially so in attack. And with both Matheus Cunha and now Bryan Mbeumo coming, the need for sales of forwards is only increased further. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are all on their way out, but what will be their destination? And in what form will these transfers take shape?

It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer narratives, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Sancho, Rashford and Garnacho.

🚨 JUST IN: Juventus and Napoli can NOT reach an agreement on Sancho’s wages. Both clubs have no problem paying £25M to Man United but wages are a problem. United want a full sale, but interested clubs want a loan so part of his salary is covered. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/aD1N4cOQzk — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) June 26, 2025

The latest, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, is that Sancho is demanding more money than Juventus and Napoli are willing to pay. Prior to this Romano report, the narratives held that Juve was leading the three way race (Fenerbahce was the third team interested) to sign Sancho.

Now, who knows? Chelsea literally paid United money NOT to sign Sancho, and that act says a lot right there. When a club pays a penalty fee to break their obligation to buy deal for a footballer, it should serve as a chance for that individual player to do some reflection about where his career is and the precarious direction that it could be going in.

🚨 | Barcelona have asked #mufc for details on Marcus Rashford’s situation, but have indicated their preference would be for a loan deal which could require United to pay a portion of his wages. [@RobDawsonESPN] pic.twitter.com/FWCOOrOmDu — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 25, 2025

Like with Sancho, there are clubs interested, but they prefer a loan over a permanent signing, because then they can get Old Trafford to pick up some of the wage bill. FC Barcelona have been interested for awhile, with Newcastle United also said to be keen. But again, like with Sancho, Rashford carries a hefty salary.

People want to sign him, until they realize they have to pay for him!

🚨 | Aston Villa have replied “Stay away” on Alejandro Garnacho’s IG post after he shared a photo of himself in an Aston Villa kit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cB19ZfNRkg — Just Bizarre Tactics (@JBTFooty) June 22, 2025

The post above looks like an A.I. fake, but according to multiple outlets, it’s real. Grok, the Twitter artificial intelligence chatbot, listed out all the publications that confirmed the official Aston Villa account did tell Garnacho “stay away.” As for Rashford, he replied simply “my brother.”

But this silliness does have significance though- the demand for Garnacho just decreased. United are going to have to cut their price for the Argentinian forward. No one wants to pay the price United are seeking, and when you see nonsense like this, it’s easy to understand why.

