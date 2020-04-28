Man United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba, Donny Van de Beek

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of transfer gossip items circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. In the meantime, we have transfer talk to to do. Also, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
For today’s MUFC news and notes round-up go here.
We start with the latest on the summer’s top target, Jadon Sancho. It’s been previously reported, widely actually that this was going to happen. Then Borussia Dortmund made public comments indicating that they believe he’ll stay put. So what will really come of this situation?
Who knows, but this we can be certain that BVB will keep this close to the vest.
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said the following (and it’s essentially little, or next to nothing) to Sport 1:
He said: “All clubs currently are focused on the short-term, also in England! I can’t and I don’t want to go out on a limb with any prognosis because the [coronavirus] situation changes on a daily basis currently. We’ll see what happens.
“We have a long-term contract with Jadon Sancho. Nothing will change in that regard now. We are totally relaxed.
“I understand all the media interest, but those issues currently don’t have top priority. The main questions right now are: What will be? When will play again?”
Next we get to the latest on Paul Pogba, and according to former France defender Willy Sagnol, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane really want to bring him to the Bernabeu. The Manchester Evening News has more.
Elsewhere, The Sun claims that the Pogba sale (and an offloading of Jesse Lingard as well) will be used to finance the Sancho acquisition. As executive Ed Woodward has said, this will be an unusual transfer window, for both United and everybody else.
Finally, we go back to a player previously linked with United, Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek, who will no doubt have high transfer market value.
According to Mundo Deportivo, United, Real Madrid and Juventus lead the way. What’s really interesting about that is the two teams United is competing with happen to be the only two plausible destinations for Pogba. So it’s all related on one transfer market domino theory.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind