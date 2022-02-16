Manchester United News: Sancho, Shaw, Pogba, Ronaldo, Bruno

Manchester United finally came correct last night, breaking the cycle of score, stop playing all out, settle for a draw. After three straight stalemates, across two different domestic competitions, they beat Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-0, to improve their UCL qualification chances.
According to Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick himself, finishing top four is the best that they can hope for this season. With that mind, let’s take a look at some of the news and notes from the big win yesterday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game-winner, and in doing so broke a massive scoring drought. CR7 got off to a really hot start in his United return, but when 2021 turned to 2022 he’s been ice cold. The superstar had gone six games without a goal, his worst spell for club since a run of seven games without a scoring strike between December 2008 and January 2009.
Jadon Sancho, who got off to a really slow start when he moved to United but his definitely finding his groove right now, continued to impress in this one. His great uptick in form was pointed out by Luke Shaw, who is his teammates for country, in addition to club.
Luke Shaw believes that Jadon Sancho has the talent to become a world-class player ? pic.twitter.com/EbwH1TkxNV
— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) February 15, 2022
Elsewhere, Paul Pogba still has not decided what he’s going to do once his contract runs out this summer, but his 2021-22 has been much more impressive than most people realize. He’s currently third in assists (8), behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold (10) and Mo Salah (9).
Paul Pogba has delivered four assists to Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League this season, no duo has done better ? pic.twitter.com/SZBHLoZNAH
— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 15, 2022
And Pogba, who has been riddled with injury this season, has done that in just 828 minutes of league action, which makes it all the more impressive. Also, check out the stat above, it highlights the great link up play between Pogba and Bruno Fernnandes.
