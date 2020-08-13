Manchester United Transfer Talk: Sancho, Pogba, Lingard

Lots of Manchester United transfer items to cover this morning, so let’s just dive right on in. As you already know, the week began with a hammer blow to United’s hopes of landing their top target, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
United and BVB couldn’t get a deal done before the Bundesliga side began training camp on Monday, and that marked the deadline day for Dortmund. Club Director Michael Zorc then declared Sancho to be a Dortmund player for this entire upcoming season, with the young English international making comments yesterday that echo his sentiment.
After a 6-0 win over SC Rheindorf Altach in a friendly on Wednesday, Sancho expressed his commitment to his current club.
“I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch,” United’s long sought after and top summer target said.
“We’ve got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them.”
“I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well.”
So with Sancho expressing his desire to stay and become a leader with BVB, I guess that’s that. Done and dusted this transfer saga is.
Obtaining Sancho would require breaking the club and England transfer fee record, a mark still currently held by Paul Pogba. The France and United midfielder is currently happy at Old Trafford, and his camp looks forward to entering negotiations to extend his current deal this offseason.
He has one year left on his current contract, with an option for an additional year. The plan is to start talks once United’s European campaign is complete. The Red Devils take on Sevilla on Sunday, with the tournament final on August 21.
“Pogba is happy at United and he’s expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over,” reports Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth.
“His current deal runs out next summer but United always insert this year option so they don’t get caught out with free transfers.”
“It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed.
“There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned.”
The same Sky Sports article also has an update on Jesse Lingard, whose future is in serious doubt. Like Pogba, he has a year left on his current deal, plus a club option for one additional year. Of course, Lingard has struggled on a massive scale recently, enduring a ridiculously long scoring drought.
It should be noted however that he scored: the last goal of the Louis van Gaal era, the first of the Jose Mourinho regime and the last, for any team, in the 2019-20 Premier League season.
It sounds like, according to Sky’s sources, it’s more likely Lingard stays than leaves.
“Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Lingard to stay, Lingard loves United, but he can’t be given assurances on first-team football,” Sheth is quoted.
“He’s not in the first XI at the moment and very rarely makes the bench it has to be said. He’s unlikely to get those reassurances of playing time in the future.”
