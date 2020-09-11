Manchester United Transfer Talk: Sancho, McNeil, Press

Eight days until the 20/21 Premier League season kicks off and Manchester United have still only signed one player this entire summer transfer window. So what’s the issue here? Apparently, the pursuit of Jadon Sancho will continue, despite Borussia Dortmund’s insistence that the right sided attacking player is not going anywhere.
The Sancho pursuit had been moribund for weeks, if not months, but a Sky Sports reporter brought news of “a breakthrough” in talks yesterday. However, how much of a “breakthrough” is it really, if United are still asking BVB to lower their price?
(For the MUFC season preview go here)
“I’ve been speaking to somebody close to a potential deal involving Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and in the past 24 hours there have been developments and potentially good news for Manchester United fans, because the issues of agent fees and personal terms, I’ve been told, are no longer a problem,” Sky Sports News reporter Darmesh Sheth said to The Transfer Show.
“Manchester United are remaining tight-lipped on these developments but it’s clear that some good progress has been made on overcoming the problems of agent fees and wages.”
“We understand that United remain very resolute and determined to not overpay for a player given the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, but given that this was the issue for the past two or three weeks that Manchester United weren’t making a bid because they needed to sort out agent fees and personal terms for Jadon Sancho, this appears to be some sort of a breakthrough.”
“It’s our understanding now that the agent fees and the personal terms are not going to be a problem anymore.”
While this all sounds like progress, will it matter if Dortmund hold to their €120m (£108m) valuation? We’ve seen BVB do the hard-liner negotiation tactics, claiming “not for sale” only to part ways with their asset later (Ousmane Dembele). We’ve also seen United say “price is too high” only to end up paying it much later (Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes…we could go on).
I guess we’ll see this already protracted saga drag on for awhile more yet.
Elsewhere, and this is truly a chump change deal when you’re talking about the two clubs, involved, United are set to sign City youngster Charlie McNeil, for close to £1.5 million, reports ESPN FC.
The highly rated 17-year-old striker could see his move finalized and made official once the “category one academy investigation process” is complete (whatever that is). ESPN reports the process may take up to three weeks.
And finally, we switch it up and cover a transfer news item on the women’s side, just like we did a couple days ago. The MU Women announced the signing of U.S. international Tobin Heath a couple days ago, and yesterday thety made it official that one of her teammates for country will now be alongside her on the club level.
Christen Press, 31, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA has made the switch from the Utah Royals of the NWSL. Press, a forward who played in a central role with the Chicago Red Stars, a place where she was the face of the franchise, team captain and holder of numerous club records for so long, is now moving on to Manchester.
A champion of rescue animals, she’s also been “Simpsonized” by the way.
A winner of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with the USWNT, here is the club statement attributed to Christen Press:
“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.”
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team.”
