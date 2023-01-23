Man United Team News at Nottm Forest: Sancho, Martial, Dalot

Manchester United may have had to wave goodbye to their Premier League title chances now, given the result at The Emirates yesterday. Well, I guess that was fun while it lasted- the “United are league title contenders” period. Which was with us for about a week or so.

Little time to lick those wounds now, a cup competition semi-final looms, as it’s a midweek trip to newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed Jan 25, 8pm, City Ground

Team News for Both Sides

United have three long injury absentees that are getting closer to a return- Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial. Most likely this match comes too early for this triad, and honestly, we weren’t 100% sure that Erik ten Hag would have featured them even if they were match fit.

Midfield maestro Casemiro is suspended in the league, but he’s eligible here. Flipping over to the Tricky Trees, familiar friend on Dean Henderson is both injured and ineligible, so you won’t see him for two reasons. Thus, Wayne Hennessey will continue in goals.

Nottingham Forest are long shots in this one, to the tune of 9/2, while a draw can be had for 14/5. Man United are strong favorites here, priced in at 6/10.

