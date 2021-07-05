Manchester United News: Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

England are through to the semifinals of Euro 2020, where they’ll take on Denmark Wednesday night. They absolutely routed Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Saturday, and several Manchester United players had a strong impact on the game.
Let’s look at who brought it this past weekend, the news happening in the wake of those superb performances, and ahead to the next round. Is it coming home this time? Just two more wins and indeed it will be.
New signing and right-sided winger player Jadon Sancho was one of three Red Devils who were in the starting XI against Ukraine. He was joined by left back Luke Shaw and central defender Harry Maguire. Shaw can’t wait to work with Sancho at United, and carry over the connection they already have with country, over to club.
“Brilliant. I said to him after the game ‘that’s a big performance’,” Shaw said to talkSport in regards to the 21-year-old’s performance vs UKR.
“He’s kept his head down, he’s kept working hard and I feel like tonight he took his chance
“He showed people why we’re buying him and of course, even though I was on the pitch, I was really impressed with his performance.
“I’m obviously looking forward to him becoming a Manchester United player and I will keep getting on to him to keep those high standards up. Today I was really happy and proud of his performance.”
Sancho entered the game having only played a grand total of six minutes in the entire competition.
However, the now former Borussia Dortmund man had some great flicks and runs during the match, making an overall positive impact.
As for Shaw himself, he was absolutely dominant, continuing a very impressive run of form thus far at the Euros. He’s been so impressive that even his former boss/number one detractor Jose Mourinho has taken notice and praised him publicly.
Shaw was directy involved in setting up two of United’s four goals in this match, and his stellar display in the Euros follows up on the great season he had with United in 20/21. Now, according to the Daily Mail, Old Trafford are potentially set to give him a contract extension.
His current deal runs out in 2023, but there is a club option to extend his one additional year beyond that. One of the two scoring strikes he assisted on, in the quarterfinal match, belonged to Harry Maguire.
Yes! a slab head score, really! We know they’re rare, but it happened. Right now England manager Gareth Southgate has the England players all believing in themselves, more than they ever have before, and it’s a mindset that is liberated from all the mistakes and failures of the past.
Maguire, who captains United, was asked whether the players want Southgate to get a contract extension, and he responded:
“Yeah of course. I can only speak on behalf of myself but I’m sure everyone as well is so happy in terms of coming to the England camps and the way that he has made it so enjoyable for everyone.
“Obviously winning football matches over the last three years has really helped that along as well. I can’t speak highly enough of Gareth, what he’s done for myself personally and the trust in faith he has put in me.
“Gareth’s support of me has been brilliant ever since I made my debut for England. He picked me to make my debut and then I think ever since I’ve been available I’ve pretty much played in every game possible.
“That gives me great confidence and belief and trust going into the game to enable me to perform to my best.
“Every time I step onto the pitch I’m trying to repay the faith and the trust, because every time I go onto the pitch I want to do my best for the country.”
“I never feared for my international career. I always felt like I had something to bring and something to offer. And I knew without going into too much detail about what went off in the summer, I knew where I stood on behalf of that.
“So, I always knew what went off. And I’m totally over it now. I’ve moved on. It was a tough time for sure but I’ve moved on.”
Maguire was selected for the England national team, despite his having been arrested in Greece last offseason, and missing the last three weeks of this past season due to injury.
