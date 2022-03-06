Manchester Derby News: Sancho, Maguire, De Bruyne, Mahrez

The Manchester Derby today was somewhat entertaining, at least for City fans. It was total domination by Manchester City, as they got braces from both Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez to rout their intracity rivals United 4-1 at The Etihad.
For the blue half of Manchester, it is a joyous afternoon indeed. While we do have a title race again, City have re-asserted themselves as the favorites now. For the red half, well they’re actually in deep trouble when it comes to making the top four.
? ? The difference between Manchester United and Manchester City since #MUFC won their last Premier League title pic.twitter.com/Tg7Pi2KPZg
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022
As you can see from the graphic in the tweet above, the gap between the two Manchester clubs is massive lately. Today obviously did nothing to change that. City owned possession today 69%-31%, and obliterated United 24-5 in shots, and 10-2 in shots on goal.
City carved up United’s defense, which was missing Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw. They still had Harry Maguire though, who was the main subject of ire from United supporters today.
Get Maguire as far away from football as possible. Not even from my club, get him out of the sport.
— Adam Fahmi (@AdamManred) March 6, 2022
“Get Maguire” is trending right now on Twitter, as numerous MUFC fans are tweeting to “get Maguire” out of the club. Above is one example. Here is another:
Get Maguire out, he’s the worst cb itl idc anymore he’s so bad
— Manny?? (@Manny_UTD_) March 6, 2022
The world’s most expensive defender, and he’s extremely over-rated and way overpaid. Yikes! He’s a big part of the problem, in what is the whole massive rot at the club right now.
There was one bright spot though- Jadon Sancho continued his purple patch, by scoring an absolute worldie!
Jadon Sancho after scoring against Manchester City ???? pic.twitter.com/TCFDIojB9G
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2022
Remember when people said he was washed, just a couple months ago? So much for that, as he’s the club’s most valuable player right now.
