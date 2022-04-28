Sancho, Maguire, Cavani and Fred Set to Miss Match vs Chelsea

Several first team Manchester United players will be out of commission when they host Chelsea FC tomorrow night, and the list includes a few that you might not expect. You already know that Luke Shaw (leg) and Paul Pogba (calf- although we’re still not convinced that he’s actually all that injured) are done for the season.
Edinson Cavani (calf) and Fred (hip) remain sidelined, but interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes the pair still could feature at some point this term.
Jadon Sancho, perhaps a face of the future of this club, as his place moving forward is very safe, will miss the match due to tonsillitis. Skipper Harry Maguire will miss out again, but this time for a very different reason.
A knee problem will keep him out of the midweek match, while it was reportedly a bomb scare that kept the captain out of the Arsenal match on the weekend.
There is one more plot twist though: English right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, one of the players who has been slammed the most by United fans online, could miss out due to a knock.
So that’s up to seven players who could miss out for the home side, in this match-up of big six clubs at Old Trafford.
