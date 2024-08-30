The Jadon Sancho transfer saga is finally over! The English wantaway winger, who intentionally complicated things in the 11th hour of the summer transfer window, is leaving Manchester United to join Chelsea FC. He’ll first join the southwest London club on loan, but the deal includes an obligation to buy.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, just minutes ago. It is indeed on!

?? BREAKING: Jadon Sancho to Chelsea, here we go! Loan deal with obligation to buy clause agreed between the clubs. Sancho already said yes as he wanted Chelsea move, deal now agreed between all parties. Man United accepted the proposal and deal is now set to he signed. pic.twitter.com/D0f4SLK4lY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, the fee will be just £23m. Which is a major loss for United, who bough him from Borussia Dortmund for £85m on the last day of June in 2021. This after United had spent the two previous summers trying to sign him. Given what a problem child Sancho is and has become, however, this might feel like addition by subtraction for United.

Especially given how soured the relationship between Sancho and his manager, Erik ten Hag had become. Much like with Mason Greenwood, and the second stint of Cristiano Ronaldo for that matter, getting anything at all in return is a big win for United. All three of these players created massive headaches for their teammates, and the club in general.

So the sooner they’re gone the better. Juventus were reportedly interested in Sancho as well, but their offer was much smaller, reportedly in the neighborhood of £7-8m

