Man United Transfer Talk: Sancho, Koulibaly, Rojo, Maddison

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with the latest on central defender target Kalidou Koulibaly. A long term target for United, is this the transfer window that the Napoli man finally makes the move to Old Trafford? No, says the Daily Express, who have a post on what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supposedly thinks of the 28-year-old.
His age is apparently an obstacle, the article states, citing the Manchester Evening News. United have definitely conveyed a sense of direction now with their transfer policy, and that’s young and domestic. Koulibaly does not fit either categorization.
Moving on to what is now pretty much daily, Jadon Sancho update. Last we heard an agreement as reached in general principle, with the two sides just having to reach a settlement on the fee. That seems to be contradicted by various reports which have since surfaced.
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly confident of hanging on to their young, stellar winger this summer. SB Nation’s United community, The Busby Babe has more at this link.
Elsewhere, Marcos Rojo is currently on loan at Estudiantes, his boyhood club, where he’s only featured once. The club’s manager Leandro Desabato says Rojo is devoted to continuing his stay in Argentina, and away from United. (h/t Manchester Evening News)
“His desire is to stay,” Desabato told La Nacion.
“The little I talked to him at this time about the stop is that he’d like to continue playing until January of next year. But there are things that don’t depend on him. It doesn’t end with him deciding.
“In this squad that I have there are many kids, his presence can do them very well.”
And finally, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was never really going to make the move to United, and there are several reasons for that. Forbes has an indepth piece on this concept.
